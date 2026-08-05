Luka Doncic's child support case sees new development as ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes seeks dismissal
Anamaria Goltes and Luka Doncic share daughters Gabriela and Olivia. Despite filing in California, Goltes and both children currently live in Slovenia.
A child support case involving Luka Doncic and his former fiancée Anamaria Goltes has taken another turn after Goltes attempted to withdraw her petition filed in Los Angeles.
Doncis’s ex-fiancée seeks case dismissal
According to ESPN, Goltes initially filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in March, seeking child support and attorney fees from the NBA star.
The case remains tied to a scheduled Aug. 14 hearing, although ESPN reported she was required to submit a responsive pleading by Monday.
Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Goltes asked the court to dismiss her petition without prejudice, explaining, “I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children.”
However, TMZ report mentioned that the court did not approve the request because the filing lacked Doncic's signature, making the dismissal incomplete.
Doncic challenged California filing
Goltes and Doncic share two daughters — 2-year-old Gabriela and 7-month-old Olivia. Although Goltes filed the petition in California earlier this year, she and the children currently reside in Slovenia.
Doncic has challenged the filing, arguing that the case should not proceed in California because the children live in Slovenia, making the petition legally unsupported in the United States.
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The Lakers star and his attorney, Laura Wasser, also claimed that Doncic had encouraged Goltes to relocate to California with the children, but she declined and has remained in Slovenia with them since last May.
When Doncic prioritized family time
Following the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff elimination in May, Luka Doncic announced that he would spend the offseason in Slovenia with his daughters instead of representing his national team in the FIBA World Cup European qualifiers.
Explaining his decision in a social media post, Doncic wrote, "I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always come first in my life," emphasizing that his family would take priority during the summer.
Custody battle still ongoing
ESPN also reported that Doncic sought an interim injunction through the Slovenian courts in February, requesting immediate access to Gabriela and Olivia while also addressing issues of joint custody and child support.
As per outlet sources, custody proceedings remain ongoing under the jurisdiction of Slovenia's legal system.
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According to reports, the couple's engagement ultimately ended because of the long-distance nature of their relationship
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More