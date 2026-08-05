Who is Jennifer Lackard? Ex- Mount Vernon cop arrested for driving son who opened fire at crowd

On Tuesday, a former Mount Vernon, New York, police officer was arrested and charged in a shooting case involving her 20-year-old son. 49-year-old Jennifer Lackard is accused of driving away with her son, Chase, after the latter allegedly opened fire at a crowd in the Bronx. Representational. (Unsplash)

The New York Police Department said that the shooting took place on June 29 outside a courthouse on East 162nd Street and Grant Avenue in the Bronx. Chase Lackard allegedly opened fire at a crowd but no one was injured.

The 20-year-old allegedly left the scene of the incident in a vehicle that was being driven by Jennifer Lackard. She has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly being an accomplice to the shooting incident.

The NYPD said that hey arrested Jennifer Lackard and Chase Lackard around 5:30am EDT on Tuesday, August. The duo was taken into custody from an apartment in the Bronx while executing a search warrant. Lackard appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.

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Who Is Jennifer Lackard? Jennifer Lackard serv ed as the deputy commissioner of wellness in Mount Vernon Police Department's community affairs division. City of Mount Vernon's website had a directory of her name which listed her phone number and email address. However, that page appears to have been taken down now.

AOL had reported on November 24, 2024, that Chase Lackard was shot by the police in a Janruary 2023 incident involving members of "Slutty Gang." At the time, it was reported that Chase Lackard was part of the gang. The same article also identified Jennifer Lackard as a "high-ranking police officer" in Mount Vernon.

The article states that Jennifer Lackard became a deputy commissioner of police in Mount Vernon in 2020. At the time the report came (November 2024), she was still in the position. The report also noted that Jennifer Lackard graduated from the NYPD's Citizen Police Academy. She also reportedly spent time on a local community board.

Following her arrest, the Mount Vernon Police Department said that she has been terminated "effective immediately." They clarified that the charges are unrelated to her duties with the Mount Vernon Police Department and do not stem from any conduct associated with the Department or the performance of her official responsibilities."

Her next court appearance is in September, with bail set at $75,000 cash.

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