HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 5, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Two Poets and a River (Director: Richard K Wolf)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: August 5
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Compassion in Action: Journey of Courage and Commitment (Speakers: Prakash Amte & Mandakini Amte)
Where: Seminar Rooms I, II & III, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 5
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Slow Sip Of Solitude – Artworks by Ayuesh Agarwal, Salony Garg and Varad Bang (Curators: Arjun Sawhney & Arjun Butani)
Where: Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3 (Ground Floor), Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla Mubarkpur
When: July 25 to September 5
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Indo-Pacific as Zone for Peace (Speakers: Veena Sikri, Pradeep Chauhan & Swasti Rao)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Papier-mâché Sculpting
Where: The Art House Cafe, N-35 (Ground Floor), Connaught Circus, Connaught Place
When: August 5
Timing: 6.50pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Super Eight – A Stand-Up Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Anshu Mor, Gaurav Kapoor, Pratyush Chaubey & Tushar Basra
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: August 5
Timing: 8pm & 9.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
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