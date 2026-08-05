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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 5, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, August 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HTCity Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 05:05:41 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Two Poets and a River (Director: Richard K Wolf)

    Gram it: As monsoon showers soak Delhi, giving the city a much-needed respite from heat and humidity, here's how some college students were spotted taking shade under umbrella while they walked back home from Delhi University's North Campus, on Tuesday. Delhiites, brace yourselves for more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a forecast of light to moderate rainfall for today as well. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: As monsoon showers soak Delhi, giving the city a much-needed respite from heat and humidity, here's how some college students were spotted taking shade under umbrella while they walked back home from Delhi University's North Campus, on Tuesday. Delhiites, brace yourselves for more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a forecast of light to moderate rainfall for today as well. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

    When: August 5

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Compassion in Action: Journey of Courage and Commitment (Speakers: Prakash Amte & Mandakini Amte)

    Where: Seminar Rooms I, II & III, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 5

    Timing: 3.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: A Slow Sip Of Solitude – Artworks by Ayuesh Agarwal, Salony Garg and Varad Bang (Curators: Arjun Sawhney & Arjun Butani)

    Where: Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3 (Ground Floor), Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla Mubarkpur

    When: July 25 to September 5

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Indo-Pacific as Zone for Peace (Speakers: Veena Sikri, Pradeep Chauhan & Swasti Rao)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 5

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Papier-mâché Sculpting

    Where: The Art House Cafe, N-35 (Ground Floor), Connaught Circus, Connaught Place

    When: August 5

    Timing: 6.50pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Super Eight – A Stand-Up Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Anshu Mor, Gaurav Kapoor, Pratyush Chaubey & Tushar Basra

    Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

    When: August 5

    Timing: 8pm & 9.45pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 5, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 5, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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