NAVI MUMBAI: Six young trekkers from Navi Mumbai were rescued from the hills between Uran and Panvel on Sunday evening after they lost their way and called the emergency helpline for aid. Police traced the group using their mobile phone location and brought them to safety after a two-hour rescue operation. 6 trekkers rescued after losing way in Panvel hills

The trekkers, all aged between 18 and 20 years, had begun their trek around 3pm from the Ransai Khair Kuti area in Uran and reached a hill near Kale village in Panvel. However, as darkness set in, they were unable to locate the descent route and dialled 112 for assistance.

The trekkers have been identified as Ayush Sandeep Gupta, 20 of Kalamboli, Vedant Kiran Divekar, 18 of Kalamboli, Vedant Nitin Naik, 19, of Roadpali, Aditya Jairam Rai, 19, of Kharghar, Prasenjeet Kundan Kamble, 18, of Seawoods and Nikhil Harishchandra Jaiswar, 19, of Roadpali.

Following the distress call, head constable Dorge and police constable Bhoye of Panvel Taluka police station, assisted by Kale village police patil Santosh More, trekked up the hill after tracking the youths’ shared mobile location.

The team located the stranded trekkers and escorted them down safely. Police said all six were examined on the spot and found to be safe and unhurt before being sent home.

The rescue operation was carried out between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.