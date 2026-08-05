Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    6 trekkers rescued after losing way in Panvel hills

    The trekkers, all aged between 18 and 20 years, had begun their trek around 3pm from the Ransai Khair Kuti area in Uran and reached a hill near Kale village in Panvel. However, as darkness set in, they were unable to locate the descent route and dialled 112 for assistance

    Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 08:13:30 IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    NAVI MUMBAI: Six young trekkers from Navi Mumbai were rescued from the hills between Uran and Panvel on Sunday evening after they lost their way and called the emergency helpline for aid. Police traced the group using their mobile phone location and brought them to safety after a two-hour rescue operation.

    6 trekkers rescued after losing way in Panvel hills
    6 trekkers rescued after losing way in Panvel hills

    The trekkers, all aged between 18 and 20 years, had begun their trek around 3pm from the Ransai Khair Kuti area in Uran and reached a hill near Kale village in Panvel. However, as darkness set in, they were unable to locate the descent route and dialled 112 for assistance.

    The trekkers have been identified as Ayush Sandeep Gupta, 20 of Kalamboli, Vedant Kiran Divekar, 18 of Kalamboli, Vedant Nitin Naik, 19, of Roadpali, Aditya Jairam Rai, 19, of Kharghar, Prasenjeet Kundan Kamble, 18, of Seawoods and Nikhil Harishchandra Jaiswar, 19, of Roadpali.

    Following the distress call, head constable Dorge and police constable Bhoye of Panvel Taluka police station, assisted by Kale village police patil Santosh More, trekked up the hill after tracking the youths’ shared mobile location.

    The team located the stranded trekkers and escorted them down safely. Police said all six were examined on the spot and found to be safe and unhurt before being sent home.

    The rescue operation was carried out between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/6 Trekkers Rescued After Losing Way In Panvel Hills
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes