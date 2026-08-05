From Kharar to Zirakpur, Mohali crawls as traffic snarls expose road woes

Traffic on Mohali roads came to a standstill on Tuesday as traffic snarls stretched across several major intersections, leaving commuters stranded for over an hour, forcing some to drive on the wrong side of the road and causing others to miss trains. While intermittent rain added to the problem, commuters pointed to recurring issues that continue to choke the city’s roads even on dry days. (HT Photo)

While intermittent rain added to the congestion, commuters said faulty traffic signals, poor lane discipline, lack of traffic police deployment, ongoing construction work and a protest by PRTC employees which reduced bus services, together pushed the city’s traffic system to the brink.

The worst-hit stretches included the Chandigarh-Kharar highway near Gopal Sweets, Airport Road, Verka Chowk and the area around the Kharar tehsil, where traffic crawled during peak hours. Traffic was also affected at several locations because of protests by PRTC employees, with demonstrations near the Mohali bus stand and other parts of the district slowing the movement of buses and adding to congestion. While intermittent rain added to the problem, commuters pointed to recurring issues that continue to choke the city’s roads even on dry days.

“My train from Chandigarh is at 3.15 pm, but I am still stuck in Mohali. I have no idea whether I will reach the station on time. I am just praying that the route clears and traffic starts moving,” said Naman, a traveller.

However, commuters said Tuesday’s gridlock reflected a larger problem that persists across Mohali even on days without rain or protests.

A bigger problem persisting across the city

One of the biggest reasons is poor lane discipline. At the Industrial Area Phase 8B road, where traffic remained backed up for nearly half an hour on Monday, motorists said the carriageway effectively accommodates only two moving lanes despite traffic from multiple directions. Drivers trying to overtake often enter the opposite lane, blocking traffic in both directions and bringing movement to a standstill.

Faulty traffic signals continue to worsen the situation. At several intersections, commuters complained that traffic lights either remain non-functional or display conflicting signals because of technical faults, forcing motorists to negotiate crossings on their own and creating long queues.

Waterlogging after even light rainfall further reduces the available carriageway, slowing traffic and forcing vehicles to change lanes abruptly. Several low-lying stretches remain vulnerable despite repeated complaints from residents.

Lack of traffic police deployment

Residents also questioned the lack of traffic police deployment at major congestion points. Landran Road, one of the busiest stretches connecting Kharar and Mohali, frequently witnesses traffic jams but has no traffic personnel deployed during peak hours. Similar complaints have been raised about Old Mohali Road, where commuters say traffic police are rarely seen despite the road being located close to a police station.

Ongoing infrastructure work has also contributed to delays. Traffic around Sohana Chowk continues to remain affected because of construction work, which officials have said is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Ground survey by HT revealed among the district’s recurring choke points are New Sunny Enclave Road near Gopal Sweets, Mohali Tower Chowk, Industrial Area Phase 8B, Kharar Court Complex, Old Mohali Road, Sohana Chowk, CP-67 Chowk, Cheema Boilers Chowk, Balongi Road near the Balongi bridge, Landran Road in Kharar and Zirakpur’s VIP Road.

For many commuters, the problem is no longer occasional congestion but a daily struggle. They say fixing lane discipline, repairing traffic signals, ensuring regular deployment of traffic police, managing protests with better traffic diversions and completing road projects on time would go much further than blaming every traffic jam on the weather.

DSP Traffic Karnail Singh said that the congestion occurred due to ongoing protest and traffic personnel were deputed at the required site.