Ludhiana: PUNBUS, PRTC contract staff call off strike after talks

Contractual employees of PUNBUS and the Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) called off their strike on Tuesday evening after the state government gave written assurances on their long-pending demands. Commuters at the ISBT in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The strike, scheduled from August 3 to August 5, was suspended on its second day following a meeting between representatives of the employees and the Punjab transport secretary in Chandigarh.

The union said it decided to suspend the agitation after the government, for the first time, provided written assurances instead of verbal commitments.

Sukhwinder Singh, vice-president of the PRTC Employees’ Union, said the employees had been demanding the regularisation of contractual staff, implementation of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions on “equal pay for equal work”, and withdrawal of a criminal case registered against a PRTC employee of the Sangrur depot during the November protest against the kilometre scheme.

“We had received verbal assurances on several occasions, but nothing was given in writing. This time, the government has provided written assurances, so we have decided to suspend the strike,” Singh said.

He, however, clarified that the agitation had only been suspended and not withdrawn permanently. A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for August 11, followed by another with the transport minister on August 14, when the progress on the promised demands will be reviewed.

“Although we have received written assurances, we are still waiting to see their implementation. The future course of action will depend on the outcome of the upcoming meetings,” he said.

The strike disrupted bus services across Ludhiana for two days, inconveniencing office-goers, students and daily commuters.