20 mm rain recorded in the Chandigarh; trees uprooted due to strong winds

Around 20.5 mm rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Chances of rain can continue for around two more days after which the rains are likely to stop for the next few days. IMD officials said that the monsoon axis still persists over the region and chances of light to moderate rain can still continue for the next two days, rain will become unlikely after that. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Different parts of the city witnessed different rain patterns. At the IMD observatory in Sector 39, 4 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am while 16.5 mm rain was recorded later in the day till 5.30 pm. At the airport, 29 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am while 13 mm rain was recorded later in the day till 5.30 pm.

IMD officials said that the monsoon axis still persists over the region and chances of light to moderate rain can still continue for the next two days. Rain will become unlikely after that.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature fell from 34.7°C on Monday to 31.3°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperature fell from 26.2°C on Monday to 23.7°C on Tuesday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C while minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.

Falling of trees due to heavy rains

Trees were uprooted in different parts of the city due to storm like conditions with wind speeds going up to 50km/h along with a heavy spell of rain. A tree fell down opposite to the Sector 11 market, damaging two cars. Another tree fell on the Sector 27/19 dividing road. No injuries were reported in either of the incidents. Traffic jams were also reported on major roads like Dakshin Marg and near Sector 26 schools in the morning.