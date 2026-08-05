Mohali: Caught on camera slapping woman, Baltana police outpost in-charge shifted

Caught on camera purportedly slapping a woman hotel operator, the police outpost in-charge of Baltana, Zirakpur, has been shifted to the police lines. According to ASP Kaur , the cop in question has been shifted to police lines pending inquiry and a new outpost in-charge has taken charge. (HT File)

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) for the Zirakpur sub-division, Gazalpreet Kaur said the hotel operator had sustained fractures on both her legs and the action against the Baltana outpost in-charge has been taken on the basis of the medico-legal report.

The victim told the police that she, along with her family members, had been running the hotel for the past three years. The outpost in-charge had been collecting ₹20,000 every month as protection money. She said that she stopped making the payment about two months ago as her hotel had remained closed.

On the night of July 29, the police personnel in question allegedly entered the premises and threatened to get the hotel vacated. She said that most of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the hotel had been switched off before the incident, but one camera remained functional and captured the entire episode.

ASP Kaur said the cop in question has been shifted to police lines pending inquiry and a new outpost in-charge has taken charge.