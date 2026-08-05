Ludhiana: PAU warns of small hive beetle threat

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has alerted beekeepers to the growing threat of the small hive beetle, a newly observed pest affecting honeybee colonies across the state. The warning follows infestations detected by university scientists at several apiaries during routine field surveys. Timely monitoring and proactive management are vital to curbing the pest’s spread and safeguarding Punjab’s beekeeping industry. (HT File)

According to PAU experts Jaspal Singh, Amit Chaudhary, and Bharti Mahindru, the brown or black beetle attacks honeybee broods, honey, pollen, and honeycombs, while its larvae cause extensive damage within the hives. The beetles contaminate honey by excreting waste, rendering it unfit for consumption and severely reducing its market value. Because these pests typically hide in dark corners, cracks, and empty cells, early detection remains a challenge.

The university has advised beekeepers to conduct regular colony inspections. Scientists recommend separating beetles from bees by shaking colonies into an empty hive fitted with a 4 to 6 mm mesh screen. Collected beetles must be destroyed immediately by burning or immersion in soapy water.

PAU strongly cautioned against releasing the beetles away from the apiary, noting that they can fly several kilometres and spread infestations to neighboring bee farms. Additionally, the university recommends installing beetle traps inside hives. Each trap should contain 25 to 30 ml of edible oil and 5 ml of apple cider vinegar, with two to four traps placed per colony depending on infestation severity.

For severely infested colonies, experts advise removing all honeycombs and disinfecting the hive using heat. Heavily damaged combs should be melted to recover the wax, and larvae must never be discarded outside, as they can complete their life cycle and spread the pest.

Furthermore, PAU urged beekeepers to thoroughly inspect colonies prior to purchasing or selling honeybee units to ensure they remain free of the beetle and its larvae. Timely monitoring and proactive management are vital to curbing the pest’s spread and safeguarding Punjab’s beekeeping industry.