Two arrested, two juveniles detained in Parvati murder case

The Pune city police on Monday arrested two accused and detained two juveniles in conflict with the law in connection with a murder case registered at Parvati police station. Police said the arrested accused have a criminal history and a search is underway for other suspects. (HT)

The arrests were made by Crime Branch Unit 2 after police received information about the suspects’ movements. The accused were identified as Sujit Somnath Dhutawale (19) and Ashish Raju Sonawane (19), both residents of Hingne Khurd. Two juveniles from Padmavati have also been detained for their alleged involvement.

Acting on confidential information, a Crime Branch team led by Unit 2 officers conducted a search operation after learning that the suspects were moving around Hingne Chowk on Sinhagad Road and the Padmavati area.

Rahul Khilare, senior police inspector, Crime Branch Unit 2, said, “Search of the total 12-15 accused is going on related to the Parvati murder case. Out of which, on Monday we have arrested two accused and detained two juveniles.”

Police said the arrested accused have a criminal history and a search is underway for other suspects. The four have been handed over to Parvati police station for further legal proceedings and investigation.

On Saturday, Shubham Raju Ghodke (22), a resident of Charwad Vasti, Vadgaon Budruk, was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified persons near Vrindavan Nursery in Panmala while returning home after the Anna Bhau Sathe Jayanti procession.

According to police, three to four persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and attacked Ghodke with kicks and punches. The attackers allegedly shouted that he belonged to a rival group before repeatedly assaulting him. Ghodke sustained severe injuries and later died.

Police are investigating the motive behind the murder and the role of each accused.