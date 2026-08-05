UP greenlights U-Hub to cement state as deep-tech innovation hub

LUCKNOW The UP cabinet on Tuesday formally approved the creation of U-Hub, an independent deep-tech innovation and entrepreneurship platform aimed at positioning the state as a leading centre for advanced technology startups in India. The state government has earmarked an initial ₹100 crore in the 2026-27 budget. Future funding is expected to come from industry partnerships, corporate social responsibility contributions, private investment and other strategic sources to ensure long-term sustainability. (Pic for representation)

U-Hub will be incorporated as a Section 8 company under the Companies Act, 2013. It will be governed by an 11-member board of directors chaired by the director of IIT-Kanpur. The board will include representatives from government, academia, industry, international experts and the venture capital community. A professional chief executive officer (CEO) with experience in deep-tech, startups, innovation and investments will lead day-to-day operations, supported by specialised teams for programme delivery, investor relations, finance and administration.

The initiative adopts a dual-city model. The Noida facility, to be developed at the IIT-Kanpur Noida campus, will prioritise quantum and advanced computing, semiconductor design and OSAT, physical AI and robotics, defence technologies and advanced biotechnology. The Lucknow centre, located at the IIIT-Lucknow campus, will focus on applied AI, GovTech, industrial AI, healthcare technologies, AI-enabled diagnostics and agri-biotechnology. Additional centres of excellence in emerging technology areas will support research, skill development and industry partnerships.

Infrastructure will be rolled out in phases. Phase one will create approximately 25,000 sq ft of modern innovation space across the two cities, initially accommodating 20 to 30 deep-tech startups. Temporary leased facilities may be used in Noida, if required. Phase two will deliver permanent campuses covering nearly 600,000 sq ft — around 400,000 sq ft in Noida and 200,000 sq ft in Lucknow.

The state government has earmarked an initial ₹100 crore in the 2026-27 budget. Future funding is expected to come from industry partnerships, corporate social responsibility contributions, private investment and other strategic sources to ensure long-term sustainability.

U-Hub will offer comprehensive support throughout the startup journey, covering ideation, incubation, prototyping, testing, commercialisation, fundraising, market access and international expansion. Beneficiaries will gain access to advanced laboratories, shared research infrastructure, prototyping facilities, co-working spaces, demonstration centres, investor lounges, mentorship, intellectual property services, technology transfer assistance and global networking opportunities.

Officials described the project as a natural progression from Uttar Pradesh’s recent gains in the broader startup ecosystem. By concentrating on deep-tech enterprises that convert scientific research into solutions for complex challenges, the platform is expected to accelerate research commercialisation, increase patent and intellectual property generation, attract domestic and foreign investment and create high-quality technology jobs.