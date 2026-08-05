UP Cabinet approves ₹8,585-Cr Jewar Link e-way, clears key welfare measures

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a ₹8,585.51-crore, 74.467-km greenfield Jewar-link Expressway to connect Noida International Airport at Jewar with the Ganga Expressway via Bulandshahr. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a Cabinet meeting at his official residence, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the Cabinet meeting, which approved the six-lane access-controlled expressway, expandable to eight lanes, to be built under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. The state government will soon begin the bidding process for the project. A senior official said the corridor would reduce travel time to Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad and nearby areas.

Prayagraj-Chitrakoot development authority gets approval

The Cabinet also approved the formation of the Prayagraj-Chitrakoot Kshetriya Vikas Pradhikaran to facilitate coordinated, integrated and planned urban development in Prayagraj and adjoining districts, including Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Banda, Kaushambi and Hamirpur.

Nomadic Development Board to oversee welfare schemes

Another key decision was the establishment of a Nomadic Development Board for the socio-economic welfare of nomadic and semi-nomadic communities. The board will identify eligible communities, monitor the implementation of central welfare schemes, prepare a database and address district-level issues through committees headed by district magistrates. A state-level committee will be chaired by the social welfare minister.

Vishwakarma Yojana 2.0 expanded with 14 new trades

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana 2.0 by adding 14 new trades, bringing the total to 25. Newly included traditional trades include sculptor, garland-maker, milkman, grain roaster and fisherman, while modern trades include mobile, automobile, computer and electronic goods repair, plumber, solar panel installation, digital photography, beautification and wellness.

Under the scheme, workers receive 10-day training to uplift their skills and a toolkit costing up to ₹15,000 would be given to every trainee.