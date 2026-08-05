Man held for supplying mule bank accounts in ₹150 crore cyber fraud

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly supplying mule bank accounts to a cyber fraud syndicate that cheated at least 65 people across multiple states of nearly ₹150 crore, officials said on Tuesday. Police said Kale was approached by two associates about six months ago and allegedly offered a commission of 1–2 per cent for allowing his bank accounts to be used. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Sachin Sanjay Kale of Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and Moshi resident, was arrested following a probe into fake online investment schemes.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) Maruti Jagtap said that Kale had opened nine bank accounts in his name and allowed them to be used to receive money siphoned from victims through fraudulent online investment platforms. The funds were subsequently withdrawn through ATMs and cheque transactions.

Senior inspector Bhima Narke of Alandi Police Station said, “The accused was involved in cheating at least 65 people across multiple states of nearly ₹150 crore. Following his arrest, we have identified two more members of the gang.”

Police said Kale was approached by two associates about six months ago and allegedly offered a commission of 1–2 per cent for allowing his bank accounts to be used. Investigators alleged that he withdrew between ₹1.25 crore and ₹1.50 crore from the accounts and handed over the cash to other members of the syndicate.

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) data linked the nine bank accounts to 65 cyber fraud complaints registered across the country. Investigators identified transactions worth ₹1.15 crore in the accounts before freezing it.