Panchang Today, August 5, 2026: Krishna Saptami under Ashwini Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 5, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 5, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours organised work, thoughtful communication and steady progress. With Budhvar, Krishna Saptami and Ashwini Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, careful planning and measured action rather than impulsive choices or rushed commitments.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:44 am
|Sunset
|7:09 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|12:27 pm to 2:07 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:20 am to 5:02 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Kalashtami
Basis: Shravana Krishna Ashtami
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) is associated with learning, communication and practical thinking. Combined with Krishna Saptami, the day encourages reviewing ongoing work, resolving pending matters and making steady progress through practical decisions rather than unnecessary expansion.
Ashwini Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Aries, brings energy, initiative and the confidence to move things forward. While this combination supports quick thinking and decisive action, it also calls for patience to avoid rushed decisions. Overall, this is a favourable day for organised work, clear communication and purposeful action, provided speed is balanced with careful judgment.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports communication, planning and practical problem-solving. Budhvar favours meetings, coordination, writing and reviewing important tasks, while Ashwini Nakshatra helps clear delays and move pending work forward.
With the Moon in Aries, confidence and initiative are strengthened, but it is wise to avoid committing too quickly or overlooking important details. If an important decision needs to be made, rely on verified information, keep plans realistic and review key figures before finalising anything. Practical progress is likely to be more rewarding than rushing towards quick results.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports honest, straightforward communication. Ashwini encourages direct conversations, making it easier to resolve misunderstandings when your intentions are clear and respectful.
At the same time, avoid speaking too quickly or assuming others share your perspective. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, keep conversations simple, allow others time to respond and focus on resolving one issue at a time. A thoughtful reply or a practical gesture is likely to have a greater impact than emotional reactions.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for practical self-reflection and making small, meaningful improvements. Krishna Saptami encourages reviewing your habits, routines and priorities, while Ashwini Nakshatra supports fresh beginnings through simple, consistent action.
Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring clarity. With the Moon in Aries, keep your reflective practice brief and purposeful, focusing on one practical change that will improve your day rather than trying to solve everything at once.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 5, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Saptami until 8:42 pm; then Krishna Ashtami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Ashwini until 9:17 pm; then Bharani
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shoola until 5:27 pm; then Ganda
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 9:26 am; then Bava until 8:42 pm; then Balava until 7:51 am, Thursday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aries
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:20 am
|5:02 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:41 am
|5:44 am
|Amrit Kalam
|2:16 pm
|3:50 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:40 pm
|3:34 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:09 pm
|7:30 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:09 pm
|8:12 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 am, Thursday
|12:48 am, Thursday
|Ravi Yog
|5:44 am
|9:17 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:20 am to 5:02 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.
Amrit Kalam: 2:16 pm to 3:50 pm
Well suited for thoughtful conversations, organised paperwork, reviewing important matters and completing tasks that require steady focus.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:40 pm to 3:34 pm
A favourable time for important decisions, focused work or moving pending tasks towards completion with confidence and careful execution.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|12:27 pm
|2:07 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|10:46 am
|12:27 pm
|Yamaganda
|7:25 am
|9:05 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Varjyam
|5:26 pm
|6:59 pm
|Aadal Yog
|5:44 am
|9:17 pm
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 2:07 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, preparing materials or completing routine work already in progress.
Aadal Yog: Until 9:17 pm
This period is better suited for planning, revision, background work and routine responsibilities than launching new initiatives or making significant decisions. As it coincides with Ravi Yog, the indications are mixed, so it is best to proceed with thoughtful judgment rather than assuming the period is entirely favourable.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:44 am
|Sunset
|7:09 pm
|Moonrise
|10:59 pm
|Moonset
|11:56 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|12:44 pm to 2:21 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:27 pm to 2:07 pm
|Bengaluru
|12:25 pm to 2:00 pm
|Hyderabad
|12:22 pm to 1:58 pm
|Chennai
|12:14 pm to 1:49 pm
|Ahmedabad
|12:45 pm to 2:23 pm
|Pune
|12:40 pm to 2:17 pm
|Kolkata
|11:42 am to 1:20 pm
|Jaipur
|12:32 pm to 2:12 pm
|Kochi
|12:31 pm to 2:04 pm
|Lucknow
|12:12 pm to 1:52 pm
|Indore
|12:32 pm to 2:10 pm
|Guwahati
|11:29 am to 1:08 pm
|Chandigarh
|12:28 pm to 2:09 pm
|Surat
|12:44 pm to 2:22 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|12:02 pm to 1:39 pm
|Nagpur
|12:19 pm to 1:57 pm
|Coimbatore
|12:28 pm to 2:02 pm
|Varanasi
|12:04 pm to 1:43 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|11:52 am to 1:30 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours practical decisions, thoughtful communication and steady progress. Focus on keeping your plans simple, reviewing important matters carefully and acting with patience rather than haste. A balanced, well-prepared approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More