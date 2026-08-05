Capricorn Horoscope Today, August 5, 2026: You may enjoy spending time with people who make you feel at ease

This day can feel like a small emotional reset. If you have been carrying tension from work, family responsibilities, or too many unfinished thoughts, today gives you a chance to slow down and breathe a little easier. Home, family comfort, familiar surroundings, and trusted company matter more than outside noise. You may enjoy spending time with relatives, close friends, or people who simply make you feel at ease. A family gathering or social occasion can be pleasant if you attend without feeling pressured.
Even simple domestic tasks, such as tidying your space, checking repairs, or organising household matters, can bring satisfaction. Support from parents, especially your mother or a maternal figure, may come through advice, care, or practical help. Emotional steadiness comes from life's simple comforts today- a good meal, a calm conversation, and an organised environment. If you have been pushing yourself too hard, allow a gentler pace where possible.
Relationships benefit more from quiet presence than dramatic expression today. If you are married or in a committed relationship, a peaceful routine at home can strengthen your bond. Sharing tea, running errands together, or discussing family plans may feel more meaningful than an elaborate outing. If there has been recent tension, today is ideal for easing the atmosphere and rebuilding warmth gradually. You may also feel more protective of your emotional space, so communicate that gently instead of withdrawing.
If you are single, you may feel drawn to someone dependable, respectful, and family-oriented rather than someone who simply makes a strong first impression. A connection through relatives, neighbours, or a social gathering is possible, but let it develop naturally. Emotional security matters more than excitement today.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Career remains active, but your focus is likely to be on steady progress rather than recognition. Those in service can do well with routine tasks, documentation, follow-ups, and teamwork, especially if they avoid unnecessary workplace conflicts. Students will benefit from studying in a familiar, distraction-free environment and focusing on revision or completing pending work instead of starting something entirely new.
Business discussions with clients or partners can be productive, but this is a better day for practical coordination than bold launches. Travel related to education, training, or professional guidance may also come up for discussion. Advice from a senior or experienced person could prove especially useful if you listen with an open mind. Quiet competence will achieve more than restless ambition.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Finances favour careful planning and steady growth. This is a good day to review savings, organise your budget, or set aside money for future home-related needs. Family members or parents may offer practical advice or support, but avoid relying on assumptions.
If you are considering a vehicle, home purchase, or major household expense, compare costs carefully before deciding. Income may remain stable, though spending on home comfort or family needs could increase. Be especially mindful of your words during family discussions about money, as different opinions can easily arise.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your well-being improves when your surroundings feel calm. Too much commuting, noise, or screen time may leave you feeling more drained than usual. Prioritise nourishing meals, proper rest, and a peaceful home environment. If stress has built up physically, gentle stretching, breathing exercises, or a short walk near home can help release it.
Avoid sacrificing sleep for unnecessary late-night conversations or screen time. Today, emotional comfort is just as important as physical care, so make time to recharge.
Tip for the Day:
Let home, comfort, and simple routines restore your balance today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More