Elements of astrology: Here's how they may affect your mood and relationships, according to an astrologer

Instead of asking why someone reacts differently, Silverman encourages you to ask a more helpful question: What helps this person feel seen, safe and understood?

In a recent Instagram post, Silverman explained that every birth chart contains the four elements, Fire, Earth, Air and Water. Each element has its own emotional style and a different way of giving and receiving love. Understanding these differences, she says, can help you build stronger relationships and communicate with more compassion.

Have you ever wondered why some people want to talk through every emotion while others prefer action, quiet support or practical advice? According to astrologer Debra Silverman, the answer may lie in the four elements of astrology.

Air signs: If Air energy is strong in your birth chart, you may naturally think before you feel. Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are the Air signs in astrology.

According to Silverman, Air signs connect through conversation, curiosity and the exchange of ideas. Talking helps you process emotions and understand what is happening around you. You enjoy asking questions, exploring new perspectives and keeping your mind active.

If someone with strong Air energy seems distant, they may simply need a meaningful conversation rather than emotional reassurance.

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Earth and Fire: Earth signs, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn, usually look for trust, stability and consistency in relationships.

Silverman says Earth energy feels supported when people keep their promises and show reliability through actions. You may also enjoy offering practical advice or helping others solve problems. For you, trust grows over time through steady effort rather than dramatic gestures.

Fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, bring passion and enthusiasm into relationships. They often feel happiest when life includes adventure, inspiration and personal growth.

Silverman explains that Fire energy thrives on excitement. You may feel loved when someone encourages your dreams, celebrates your achievements or joins you in new experiences. Rather than asking for constant reassurance, you often want someone who grows alongside you.

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Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces belong to the Water element. According to Silverman, these signs value emotional safety more than anything else.

If Water energy dominates your chart, you may look for empathy, kindness and genuine connection before opening your heart. You want people to understand how you feel instead of trying to fix every problem. Listening with compassion often means more to you than offering advice.

Silverman says Water signs build trust when they feel emotionally supported and accepted without judgment.

She believes no element is better than another. Each one simply expresses love, care and emotions in a different way. When you understand these differences, you stop expecting everyone to respond like you do. Instead, you begin to appreciate what helps each person feel valued.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an expert's interpretation. Astrology is a belief system and is not supported by scientific evidence.