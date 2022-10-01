Are the elements of matter governing your personality? Here’s what astrology has to say

You probably know your zodiac sign, but are aware of which element rules your astrological chart? In astrology, the four elements, Fire, Earth, Air, and Water are used to classify each of the 12 zodiac signs. Find out how elements have the power to influence your personality.

Here’s all you need to know about the 4 zodiac elements and their best traits

Fire signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius

Passionate. Driven. Bold with an unstoppable spirit. Fire signs really are fiery. They want to think quickly on their feet and don’t mind pressure. They brighten up the room with their confident and upbeat demeanour. They can see the silver lining in the darkest clouds as they look for the light within. With a native work ethic and everlasting fire within their souls, there’s no stopping a fire sign.

Earth Signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn

Down-to-earth. Dependable and realistic. They are considered the “builders” amongst the four elements for their “I want it, I got it” attitude. They foster everything like a plant slowly and delicately. They live with a strong purpose and can maintain focus on long-term goals. As opposed to fire signs who like their information to the point. Earth signs need the details. They appreciate simplicity, and the finer things in life like wine and a good meal.

Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius

Outgoing. Open-minded. Creative. They are the social smarties of the four elements. Need a mind-blowing idea and someone who can follow it through, get an air sign onboard. These party rockers are also great thinkers and possess the rare quality of seeing a situation intellectually without being clouded by emotion. At first, air signs might seem cold, and emotionless but they have surely got the emotions deep down, in fact, they are the most forgiving out of all zodiac signs.

Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces

Deep. Highly Intuitive. Sensitive. They flow softly and swiftly like a clear stream through green meadows. They possess a natural flow as they go through their days. They are emotionally fluid and don’t shy away from diving into deep conversations and ideas. As Bruce Lee said, “Be as water my friend” these signs can easily mould themselves and adapt to any situation.