'NodFather': Trump did not fall while entering limo but he sure fell asleep at WHCD

A viral clip claiming to show US President Donald Trump falling while trying to get into a limousine is not true. The video showed signs of AI generation and no credible media outlet reported any such incident. Trump's viral "limo fall" video turned out to be AI-generated. (Reuters)

While the limo video was fake, Trump was seen repeatedly closing his eyes for extended periods during Washington's White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Trump appears to doze off during White House Correspondents' Dinner Three months after the original April dinner was interrupted by a gunman who opened fire minutes after the event began, a smaller version of the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held on Friday night.

But despite insisting “the show must go on,” the 80-year-old president was seen repeatedly closing his eyes for extended periods as speeches unfolded inside the Waldorf Astoria ballroom, as per The Daily Beast.

The evening kicked off with Trump forced to sit through a video roasting him about press freedom and America being a country of “no kings.” Things got even more awkward when the Wall Street Journal was celebrated for reporting on a lewd letter Trump allegedly sent to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Videos of Trump appearing to doze off at the dinner went viral on X, with users reacting strongly.

One user wrote, “The old p-do is trying hard not to fall asleep at the WHCD.”

Another commented, “You have to take cat naps when you are working 24 hours a day.”

A user wrote, “That man sleeps 4hrs a day. White House Correspondents dinner is NOT important. He makes you look old.”

Another joked, “NodFather- His days are numbered according to his deeds.”

One wrote, “That has to be some medication that he's taking. There's no way a normal person would fall asleep at all the places he does.”