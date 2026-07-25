Did Trump fall while entering limo? Viral video sparks questions

The video was shared by multiple X accounts on Friday with captions claiming, " Donald Trump collapses as he enters Presidential Limo." Some users claimed the incident happened on July 1 and was broadcast live on Fox News.

An unverified video claiming to show US President Donald Trump falling while getting into a limousine has gone viral on social media. The clip appears to show Trump losing his balance near the vehicle, after which a Secret Service agent helps him get up.

Real or AI-generated? The video has sparked debate online, with several users claiming it could be AI-generated.

One user wrote, "It’s fake. Watch the SS agent’s back disappear into the car door."

Another commented, "I don't like Trump, but I can clearly see that this is AI."

A third user pointed to possible visual glitches, writing, "It's AI — pay attention to the upper left-hand corner. Agent's left shoulder blacks out the top right front of the vehicle."

Another added, "The way his legs folded on the ground, it's AI. People don't fall like that."

However, some users believed the video was genuine and raised concerns about Trump's health.

One user wrote, "Maybe he needs a wheelchair or perhaps he should exercise more... oh wait, isn't that a part of healthcare?"

Another commented, "It certainly looked like Trump’s legs briefly gave way. A president’s health should not be treated as classified information."

A third user said, "That seemed pretty controlled. Neurological signal mishap. He would have really banged his knees otherwise."

Another person added, "It looks like he's shaking too. He was unfit 10 years ago, sure, but he definitely is now."

Also Read: Watch: Trump calls LeBron 'racist', backs Michael Jordan in GOAT debate

What Grok said When asked whether the video was real or AI-generated, Grok said, "Modern AI video can be nearly indistinguishable from real footage, but this clip shows no clear generation artifacts. It appears to be authentic video of Trump being assisted near a vehicle—likely after a stumble or needing brief support. Similar mobility moments have circulated recently."

However, HT.com could not independently verify the video. No major US media outlets or reliable social media accounts have reported or confirmed the incident so far. The origin and authenticity of the clip remain unclear.