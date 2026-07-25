Trump warns China and Russia: 'Arm Iran and it will be very bad for you'

US President Donald Trump has said it would be “very bad” for China and Russia if they were found to be helping Iran in its war with the US and Israel, even as he said he trusts both countries' leaders when they say they are not supplying weapons to Iran. US President Donald Trump warned China and Russia against helping Iran in its war with the US and Israel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump says he takes Xi And Putin ‘at their word’ Trump's statement came on Truth Social after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers that Russia and China are “enabling Iran.” Trump wrote, “President Xi, at our recent meeting in Beijing, China, told me that he would not, under any circumstances, give or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran- And that statement included Chinese Companies.” He added, "Considering our relationship, I take him at his word and, besides, l am doing him very big favors, also. Likewise, President Putin … told me that he would not sell Weapons to Iran."

Trump also said, “He understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries. They pay full price, and how those Weapons are distributed, I have no idea.”

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‘It would be very bad for them,’ says Trump Trump warned that if China and Russia were found to be helping Iran, it would not work out well for them. He wrote, “Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating. If they did, it would be very bad for them- Certainly not in their best interests. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

As per The Hill, Hegseth had earlier told lawmakers that Russia and China, “at different levels,” are “enabling what Iran is doing.” Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said such information is classified, adding, “I'd rather not opine on specifics because that would divulge what we know, and I never want the adversary to know what I know, I just want to know it.”