US cost of Iran war $37.5 billion? Pete Hegseth says 'every dollar' will build military 'lethality'

The cost of United States' war on Iran, that began on February 28, has now surpassed $37.5 billion, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has said. The figure is an increase by nearly $8 billion since May estimates. Pete Hegseth asked Congress to approve the supplemental funding request, saying $67 billion of the proposed $87 billion package would be used to support military operations in the Gulf. (AP )

"The estimate we have as of today is $37.5 billion," Hegseth told a Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, AFP reported. He added that the amount also included some anticipated military operations and maintenance costs through September 30.

Hegseth asked lawmakers to approve a supplementary $87 billion funding request for the Department of Defense. Of that amount, $67 billion would be earmarked directly for active operations across the Gulf, he said.

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What Pete Hegseth said “We live in a dangerous world,” Hegseth said, arguing that the funds were necessary to build force lethality and restore peace through strength, AP reported. “Without these funds, we face critical shortfalls that threaten our ability to simply pay our service members, rapidly replenish equipment and munitions, and sustain vital operations without disruption.”

He described the request as a “generational investment” that would strengthen the US military and ensure it did not fall behind rival nations. He added that every dollar would be used to increase the “lethality” of US forces and reinforce “peace through strength.”

“Rest assured that every dollar appropriated to the Department of War will be focused on building the lethality of our joint force, and reinforcing peace through strength,” Hegseth said.

The hearing came as the US carried out an 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran continued retaliatory attacks against US forces and allies in the region.

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The request comes on the heels of the White House asking Congress for a record $1.5 trillion general defence budget for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle remained sceptical.