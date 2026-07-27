Kai Sato: California man missing for over a month in Pacific Ocean found drifting off Hawaii
Kai Sato, a California man missing in the Pacific for a month, was found alive after surviving on minimal food and seawater.
A man from California, who had been missing in the Pacific Ocean for over a month, has been discovered alive after managing to survive on small amounts of food, fish, and even condensation gathered from seawater while drifting far from assistance.
Kai Sato, 39, embarked on a solo journey from Catalina Island on June 7, heading towards Hawaii, but encountered a calamity two weeks into his trip when the mast of his sailboat broke.
Isolated beyond the primary shipping routes, without fuel and with a non-functional phone, Sato recounted experiencing days filled with despair as the current swept him further into the vast ocean.
Kai Sato recalls scary journey
Speaking with Hawaii News Now, Sato said, “I cried for a whole week, just drifting south, like miserable. I felt like I was going to just try to turn my motor on and just suffocate, to kill myself.”
After a few days, Sato began to make improvised repairs with PVC pipes and kayak paddles. He lived on leftover oatmeal, fish, and squid that had come aboard, along with condensation collected in a bucket. "I was just licking that to survive," he stated.
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Kai Sato: Know how California man was rescued
Nearly a month later, Sato drifted back into the shipping route between California and Hawaii, where the crew of the container ship Pasha Hawaii spotted him and rescued him after two attempts to lower a rope ladder.
A rescue photograph captured from the Pasha Hawaii showed the severity of the damage, with sails drifting in the ocean beneath.
The sailors made two attempts to lower a rope ladder to rescue Sato, who was provided with clothing and food after surviving for weeks on whatever he could scavenge. Oh my God, yeah, like ecstatic, you know what I mean? Like I was like crying and like so happy, and then they got me fruit and water, and yeah, they were so good to me, those guys," Sato remarked.
He further mentioned that he is currently residing with a family member in Hawaii, but he intends to depart for the Philippines in a bigger boat.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More