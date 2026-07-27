Kai Sato: California man missing for over a month in Pacific Ocean found drifting off Hawaii

A man from California, who had been missing in the Pacific Ocean for over a month, has been discovered alive after managing to survive on small amounts of food, fish, and even condensation gathered from seawater while drifting far from assistance. Kai Sato, 39, was rescued after drifting alone in the Pacific Ocean for nearly a month (Facebook)

Kai Sato, 39, embarked on a solo journey from Catalina Island on June 7, heading towards Hawaii, but encountered a calamity two weeks into his trip when the mast of his sailboat broke.

Isolated beyond the primary shipping routes, without fuel and with a non-functional phone, Sato recounted experiencing days filled with despair as the current swept him further into the vast ocean.

Kai Sato recalls scary journey Speaking with Hawaii News Now, Sato said, “I cried for a whole week, just drifting south, like miserable. I felt like I was going to just try to turn my motor on and just suffocate, to kill myself.”

After a few days, Sato began to make improvised repairs with PVC pipes and kayak paddles. He lived on leftover oatmeal, fish, and squid that had come aboard, along with condensation collected in a bucket. "I was just licking that to survive," he stated.

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Kai Sato: Know how California man was rescued Nearly a month later, Sato drifted back into the shipping route between California and Hawaii, where the crew of the container ship Pasha Hawaii spotted him and rescued him after two attempts to lower a rope ladder.

A rescue photograph captured from the Pasha Hawaii showed the severity of the damage, with sails drifting in the ocean beneath.

The sailors made two attempts to lower a rope ladder to rescue Sato, who was provided with clothing and food after surviving for weeks on whatever he could scavenge. Oh my God, yeah, like ecstatic, you know what I mean? Like I was like crying and like so happy, and then they got me fruit and water, and yeah, they were so good to me, those guys," Sato remarked.

He further mentioned that he is currently residing with a family member in Hawaii, but he intends to depart for the Philippines in a bigger boat.