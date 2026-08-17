Who is John Bannan? Alabama man, 56, convicted of killing beloved elderly rescue dog Jack

A Marshall County jury has convicted an Alabama man of brutally killing a beloved elderly rescue dog named Jack. John Patrick Bannan was found guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals after he admitted to the attack on the Australian Shepherd, claiming the dog trespassed on his property. Who is John Bannan? Alabama man convicted of killing beloved elderly rescue dog Jack (Marshall County District Attorney's Office/Facebook)

Who is John Patrick Bannan? Bannan, 56, is from Union Grove, according to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.

The office shared on Facebook, “Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray announced that a jury returned a guilty verdict this afternoon against John Bannan of Union Grove for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. The prosecution was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Riley Chandler and Adam Culbert. Circuit Judge Matt Elliott presided over the trial. Evidence at trial established that Bannan called Jack, an elderly Australian Shepherd pictured below, over to him before grabbing him by the fur and violently slamming him onto the pavement and beating him, an act captured on video. Bannan then shot Jack, disposed of his body, and later lied to investigators about the last time he had seen the dog. Bannan ultimately admitted his actions while testifying at trial but argued they were justified because Jack was on his property.”

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“Testimony, including from Bannan himself, established that Jack was a well-loved dog who had never previously gotten out of his yard and posed no threat to Bannan, his livestock, or anyone else when Bannan chose to brutally kill him,” it added.

Prosecutors stressed that Bannan ignored simple options like returning the harmless dog, who had never wandered from his yard before.

“Mr. Bannan had any number of reasonable options available to him. He could have taken Jack home, called a neighbor, or simply let him go,” Bray said. “What he could not do was torture and kill a harmless dog simply because that dog wandered onto his property. As ADA Culbert told the jury in closing, the law in Alabama is not ‘Bannan law,’ meaning you cannot simply torture or kill a dog because it comes onto your property.”

The office stressed that it was “honored to represent Jack and obtain this verdict for his loving owners.”

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“I’m incredibly proud of ADA Chandler and ADA Culbert for their preparation and commitment to this case. Cases involving cruelty to animals matter, and they treated this case with the seriousness it deserved,” Bray added.