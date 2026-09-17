Canada's Mark Carney pushes ‘new alliance’ with EU amid Trump threat: ‘No one going to dictate…'

Amid escalating tensions between the US and Canada over tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pitched a "new alliance" with Europe as a shield against outside pressures, during his speech to the European Parliament. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledges MEPs as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen applauds after delivering a speech in the hemicycle at the European Parliament. (AFP)

Carney's remarks came after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen suggested Canada could become the 27-nation bloc's first "associate member" in her annual "State of the European Union" address on Wednesday.

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"Europe and Canada are stronger together," Carney was quoted as saying by AFP, as he added that Canada welcomed the EU proposal and wanted deeper cooperation on issues from artificial intelligence to defence and energy.

‘No one going to dictate…’: Mark Carney Carney responded to US President Donald Trump's threat to cut trade ties with the EU over its plans of alliance with Canada and said, "No one is going to dictate our culture, or with whom we can strike agreements internationally."

Carney has been pursuing closer ties with the Europe, as his country gets drawn ever deeper into a trade war with the US.

EU-US relations have also been strained by tariffs and territorial threats.

Von der Leyen's proposal drew an irritated rebuke from Trump, who slammed it as "laughable" and told reporters he could impose "very serious tariffs" or "stop trading with Europe" should it go ahead.

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