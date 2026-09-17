Italy's Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday: ‘I wish you health, energy and success’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. Taking to X, Meloni wrote, “Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success.”

Earlier, in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump extended their wishes to PM Modi on birthday.

She further said that ‘Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations.’

How did world leaders extend their wishes to PM Modi on his birthday?

How did world leaders extend their wishes to PM Modi on his birthday?

Putin praised the Prime Minister, saying, “You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.”

Meanwhile, the US Embassy India posted on X, “On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year.”

Israeli PM Netanyahu wished PM Modi a happy birthday, saying his leadership has transformed India into a world power.

"Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies," he said.

Netanyahu said that the friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights. "I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfilment," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, Vijay among Indian leaders who wished PM on his birthday Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was among the Indian political leaders across parties who extended birthday greetingsalso to Modi. Rahul kept his message short while whishing the PM. “Happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life,” Gandhi posted on X

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay wrote on X, "I convey my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Thiru. Narendra Modi, who has been working with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health."

From the BJP, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP president Nitin Nabin were among the prominent leaders who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. BJP MP Raghav Chadha also extended his wishes.