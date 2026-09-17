Amit Shah flags off motorcycle rally to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public life

PM Modi was born in Vadnagar on September 17, 1950, and became Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001. He will complete 25 years in public office on October 7. “In his 25 years in public life, Modi has maintained a spotless record. Even the opposition has not been able to level corruption charges against him. Like a lotus in the middle of a swamp that remains untouched by water and mud, he has lived a clean and corruption-free life,” Shah said.

Shah, who compared PM Modi to a lotus untouched by water and mud, launched the nationwide campaign in Modi’s birthplace, Vadnagar, on his 76th birthday.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off a motorcycle rally from Vadnagar to Varanasi as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, a campaign marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life, with parallel yatras set to culminate on October 7.

What is the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan and how is it related to PM Modi's public life?

What is the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan and how is it related to PM Modi's public life?

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, hundreds of bikers will pass through several states, carrying the message of Modi’s 25 years of work to villages along the route.

The parallel rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar was flagged off by defence minister Rajnath Singh. The two yatras are scheduled to culminate on October 7, when Modi completes 25 years in public office.

“This journey will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi — from Modiji’s janmabhoomi to his karmabhoomi — setting out from the courtyard of Hatkeshwar Mahadev and reaching all the way to the feet of Kashi Vishwanath. This journey will pass through seven states, with 300 bikers from here and another 300 from Varanasi covering the route and carrying the message of Modiji’s 25 years of work to many villages,” Shah said.

Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies had decided to take the significance of the milestone to people across the country. He said the exercise was also intended to introduce Modi’s life and work to younger generations.

“Some people who have a distorted outlook said, ‘what is the need for this?’ I want to tell them that Modiji’s life is such a life that it is necessary to introduce every child, every adolescent, and every youth of India to it, so that in the coming days hundreds of Narendra Modis emerge and take India to its rightful place,” Shah said.