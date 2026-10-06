'Don't attend Garba for reels and views': Madhya Pradesh Islamic body tells Muslim youth

The Madhya Pradesh Muslim Tyohar Committee on Tuesday appealed to Muslim youth and students to avoid attending Garba events just for reels, likes and views, saying their actions could affect the reputation of the wider community. The committee also advised them against attending religious events merely for reels, likes and views (Photo: Generated using Gemini AI for representational purposes only)

Committee state president Zeeshan Rehman said the appeal was aimed at discouraging Muslim youth from participating in Garba events, which, he said, are not religious festivals or programmes of the Muslim community, news agency ANI reported.

“The Madhya Pradesh Muslim Tyohar Committee has appealed to Muslim youth and students not to go to Garba events for reels and views because this is not our festival. This is not our programme. The reason behind this is that the community gets defamed. One person does something wrong, but the entire community has to bear the consequences,” Rehman said.

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The committee has also written to concerned administrative and Madhya Pradesh government officials, urging them to ensure that the appeal reaches universities, colleges, technical and medical institutions, and hostels before October 11.

It appealed to Muslim youth to respect the faith and traditions of all religions, follow local rules and laws, and avoid disputes, confrontations, provocation and inappropriate reactions. The committee also advised them against attending religious events merely for reels, likes and views, according to ANI.

Rehman said the appeal was prompted by what he described as repeated political targeting of Muslims over their alleged participation in Garba events.

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“You have seen that politicians always target Muslims over the issue that Muslims go to Garba events while hiding their identity. That is why I have appealed to Muslims and youth not to go to any Garba event for reels and views. There is no other reason. People, in an attempt to advance their political interests, make such statements with the intention of defaming Muslims, alleging that Muslims go there to cause religious incitement or to carry out ‘love jihad’ and make similar allegations,” Rehman said.

The committee clarified that its appeal was not against any religion or Garba celebrations, but was intended to promote responsible behaviour, religious decorum, adherence to the law and social harmony.

(With inputs from ANI)