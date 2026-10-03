Hindu Temple in Ohio vandalized amid rising concerns over hate crimes; FBI alerted ahead of Navratri festival

A Hindu temple located in Ohio was attacked on Friday, resulting in substantial structural damage and the destruction of multiple window panes. A Hindu temple in Ohio suffered extensive damage from an attack involving bricks. (X/@CoHNAOfficial)

According to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the Shri Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Temple situated in Richmond Heights was subjected to an attack at approximately 1:30 pm. The perpetrators allegedly hurled bricks at the temple structure, causing considerable damage to its windows.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America said that priests and several worshippers were present within the temple during the incident.

The Hindu American Foundation noted that surveillance camera recordings documenting the incident are accessible and are currently undergoing examination by law enforcement officials.

The organization further stated that it has notified both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and relevant civil rights authorities regarding this attack.

“This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community,” HAF wrote on X, urging the law enforcement authorities to prioritize the identification and arrest of those accountable for this incident.

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