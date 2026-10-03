‘We are proud’: Dubai Crown Prince visits Smit Machchhar in hospital, lauds flydubai pilot's ‘courage’

Machchhar was the Captain on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, during which he was stabbed by his co-pilot, now identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami. However, Machchhar was able to open the cockpit door despite being injured, allowing passengers to enter and restrain the Omani co-pilot.

Al Maktoum said Machchhar had “embodied high degrees of courage”, and conveyed the UAE leadership's “appreciation” to the Indian pilot.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the deputy Prime Minister of UAE, called on Smit Machchhar on Saturday and praised the flydubai pilot's “courage and responsibility”

A second set of pilots onboard the plane then took control of the flight, while one of the passengers, a dentist, provided medical assistance to Machchhar till the flight landed in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

What did UAE's deputy PM say? In a post on X, Al Maktoum shared a photograph of his visit and wrote, “During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.” “From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” the UAE deputy PM said.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” he added in the post.

Also Read | 'You have saved everyone, done something massive': PM Modi to flydubai's Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

UAE presidential adviser says flydubai attack a 'terrorist act', praises Smit Machchhar The advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, had earlier described the attack aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 as a “terrorist act”, and praised Machchhar for his actions during the mid-air crisis.

“Vigilance and precaution are necessary in the face of extremism and terrorism,” the UAE official said in a post on X as he underscored the need for heightened alertness following the incident.

Gargash added, “The Indian pilot deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero.”

'Couldn't let passengers die': What Smit Machchhar told PM Modi During a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Machchhar recalled the terrifying moments of the mid-air crisis, saying he could feel the aircraft going down even after he collapsed from his injuries.

“When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there,” the Indian pilot told PM Modi. “Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” he added.