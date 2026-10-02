Drishyam 3 release review live updates: Ajay Devgn-starrer opens strong, outpaces Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in record run

• Officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third part of the franchise sees Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar yet again fight for his family.

• Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller released in theatres on October 2

• Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo

• The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla

• Jaideep Ahlawat replaced Akshaye Khanna as a police officer after the latter walked out of the project just days before the shoot was to begin

• The film's release date, October 2, has a great significance for the franchise as the events of the first Drishyam take place on October 2, 2014

• Director Abhishek Pathak has maintained that the film's story is different from the Malayalam Drishyam 3. The first two parts were direct remakes of the Malayalam versions

• Mirzapur The Movie was cleared by the CBFC with hardly any cuts and modifications. However, it did receive an A-rating.

• The advance bookings for the film opened five days before release. The film grossed over ₹49 crore in pre-sales for its opening weekend, selling over 13 lakh tickets

• Drishyam 3 is meant to end the Hindi Drishyam saga. The anticipation is high, with trade pundits predicting one of the biggest openings for a Hindi film ever