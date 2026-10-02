Drishyam 3 release review live updates: Ajay Devgn-starrer opens strong, outpaces Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in record run
Drishyam 3 release review live updates: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam saga is coming to an end with Drishyam The Conclusion, the final film in the franchise, releasing this Gandhi Jayanti
Drishyam 3 release review live updates: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam saga is set to come to an end with its third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film has arrived in theatres on October 2 with trade predicting a record-breaking start...Read More
• Officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third part of the franchise sees Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar yet again fight for his family.
• Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller released in theatres on October 2
• Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo
• The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla
• Jaideep Ahlawat replaced Akshaye Khanna as a police officer after the latter walked out of the project just days before the shoot was to begin
• The film's release date, October 2, has a great significance for the franchise as the events of the first Drishyam take place on October 2, 2014
• Director Abhishek Pathak has maintained that the film's story is different from the Malayalam Drishyam 3. The first two parts were direct remakes of the Malayalam versions
• Mirzapur The Movie was cleared by the CBFC with hardly any cuts and modifications. However, it did receive an A-rating.
• The advance bookings for the film opened five days before release. The film grossed over ₹49 crore in pre-sales for its opening weekend, selling over 13 lakh tickets
• Drishyam 3 is meant to end the Hindi Drishyam saga. The anticipation is high, with trade pundits predicting one of the biggest openings for a Hindi film ever
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Box office update
Drishyam The Conclusion mints over ₹18 crore net by noon on its opening day.
Drishyam 3 movie review live: 4th highest advance booking ever
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Film outpacing SRK's Pathaan
By 11 AM, Drishyam 3 was selling 68K tickets per hour on BookMyShow. This is the fourth-highest peak for an Indian film on the platform, behind only Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, and Animal, and ahead of Pathaan.
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Kamlesh Sawant gets love from fans
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Film starts strong
Drishyam 3 registered 36% occupancy in its morning shows, minting almost ₹8 crore by 10 AM itself
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Ajay Devgn approached Mohanlal
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Fans want no spoilers
Many tweets emerged on X on Friday morning urging viewers to not spoil Drishyam The Conclusion for them before they watch it later in the weekend.
Drishyam 3 movie review live: ‘Better than part 2’
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Different story from Malayalam version
Director Abhishek Pathak told HT: “The moment Drishyam 2 released, I was sure I wanted to do this differently. I did not want to do a remake because it takes away from your craft. This film is written by me, so it can’t have the tag of a remake.”
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Record-breaking ticket-booking pace
On the morning of its theatrical release, Drishyam The Conclusion is setting a record-breaking pace of ticket sales, selling almost 40k tickets per hour on BookMyShow, as of 9.30 AM
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Director on ending Vijay's journey
Director Abhishek Pathak told HT in an interview prior to the film's release: “I think this film has been written really well. I am not bragging here, but we have put our life and soul into this. I don’t want to bring money conversations into this film. This film deserves a good closure, and part 3 will be that for everyone.”
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Read HT's 3-star review
HT's review of the film reads: “Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough drama and nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. But for a franchise that built its reputation on making the impossible seem plausible, this one asks us to take a few too many things at face value. It has the ingredients of a satisfying finale, just not the trick to pull it off.” Read the full review here
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Box office prediction
Drishyam The Conclusion is eyeing a ₹50-crore start at the Indian box office, which would put it in an elite list alongside all-time blockbusters such as Dhurandhar 2, Animal, Jawan, and Pathaan.
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Bumper advance booking
Drishyam The Conclusion sold over 13 lakh tickets for its opening weekend in advance booking, amassing close to ₹50 crore. Of this, a staggering ₹27 crore was for the opening day itself.
Drishyam 3 movie review live: Vijay Salgaonkar is back
Drishyam The Conclusion has released in theatres nationwide after heavy advance bookings and anticipation of a bumper opening day.