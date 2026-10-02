Despite Hanuman Ansh’s ₹400 crore success, sequel won’t get bigger budget; producer Anupriya Nagar reveals why

She stressed that maintaining the authenticity of the world being depicted is more important than increasing the film’s budget. “In the period we are depicting, the characters are not the only important element. The landscape, visual texture, atmosphere and the world of that time are equally important. That is why authenticity is our priority. The audience has given us so much love and support, so we cannot spend money wastefully. Of course, if the next story genuinely requires a larger budget, we will increase it.”

Anupriya said, “My thinking is very clear: I believe the second film should be made on a budget similar to the first. Simply investing ₹10 crore or ₹20 crore would not necessarily make the film better. It could even lead to unnecessary use of VFX or AI, which the story may not require, and that could affect its authenticity.”

This year, Bollywood saw another small-budget film surpass the collections of big-budget releases and emerge as a massive success on the back of positive word-of-mouth. The ₹2 crore film Hanuman Ansh has collected over ₹400 crore worldwide and continues to attract audiences even after a 50-day theatrical run. Now, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the film’s producer Anupriya Nagar has revealed whether the sequel’s budget will increase significantly following the first film’s massive success.

About Hanuman Ansh Helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles, while Anil Rastogi, Purnima Tiwwari, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel and Neha Paranjpe appear in supporting roles. The film follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan, a young boy in pre-Independence India who leaves home after his mother’s death in search of God. It traces his subsequent journey through northern India and his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

The film was released in theatres on August 7 and opened to a slow start at the box office, collecting only ₹10 lakh. However, it picked up pace in its second week following positive word-of-mouth. Since then, Hanuman Ansh has collected ₹414 crore worldwide and over ₹300 crore net in India. Amid the film’s success, the makers announced a sequel.

Not only this, the film’s success has also prompted Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV to announce a new series based on Neem Karoli Baba’s life. The makers shared the promo for the series, which offered a glimpse into the spiritual world surrounding Neem Karoli Baba and appears to focus on the stories and miracles associated with him. The voiceover said, “Jis insaan ki kahaaniyon ne desh ko mantramugdh kar diya, ab saamne aayengi unki zindagi se judi chamatkari gaathayein (The miraculous tales from the life of the man whose stories captivated the nation are now set to be revealed).”

The makers have not yet announced the cast, premiere date or episode count.