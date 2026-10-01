Little Thomas trailer: Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal-starrer revolves around a child's wish for a baby brother. Watch

Anchored around the central hook of "one little boy, one little wish," the trailer balances lighthearted humour with gentle family drama, capturing the innocent chaos that unfolds when Thomas decides to take matters into his own hands.

The trailer centres on the titular young boy, Thomas, and his desperate, single-minded quest to get a baby brother.

The official trailer for Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal starrer Little Thomas has been unveiled, offering a warm, whimsical, and charming peek into a quaint Goan family’s life, driven by a young boy’s earnest heart.

More details Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal lead the narrative as Thomas’s parents, bringing warmth to the story’s cosy, retro-leaning Goan backdrop. Presented with a sweet and nostalgic tone, the film explores themes of love, togetherness, and the endearing lengths children will go to make a wish come true.

Written and directed by Kaushal Oza, Little Thomas features an ensemble cast led by Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal and also features child artiste Hridansh Parekh in the titular role. The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap, alongside Anushka Shah, Charu Oza, Rajnikant Oza, Akshay Thakker, Kabir Ahuja, and Ranjan Singh.

Calling Little Thomas a film inspired from his childhood, director Kaushal Oza, said, "My team and I had a ball shooting it thanks to the infectious enthusiasm the kids brought on the set. And their chemistry shows on the screen. Thomas will make you smile, make you laugh, and even shed a tear or two." Producer Ranjan Singh said Little Thomas is a film the team made to "remind us why we make films."

"It’s such an innocent and fun story of a boy and his adventures to find the answer for his one question. In an age of fast cuts, and high on adrenaline films, this is a simple, sweet film which every family member can watch and should watch it together," Singh said.

It is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on October 23, 2026.