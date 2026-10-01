The Vvaan box office collection day 7 (updated live): Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film collects ₹52 crore in 1st week

The Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy horror-thriller The VVaan released in theatres last Friday and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film, which marks Sidharth’s return to the big screen, opened to a decent response at the box office and witnessed growth over the weekend. With the first weekend now over, here’s a look at how The VVaan performed during its opening days and how much it earned at the box office. The Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra leads Ektaa Kapoor's folk fantasy thriller.

The Vvaan box office report Taran Adarsh noted on the film's success and said, "The Vvaan is all set to hit the ₹50 crore mark in Week 1, thus emerging as a success story... The film stayed super-steady on Tuesday, getting that extra push from the discounted ticket rates. The Vvaan has found strong acceptance in the mass circuits, which have continued to deliver very well even on weekdays. Week 2 will be crucial, with the mighty #DrishyamTheConclusion arriving in cinemas... However, Friday [2 Oct] being a holiday should ensure that #TheVvaan continues to score despite the stiff competition."

This prediction proved to be true, as the latest update on Sacnilk states that The Vvaan collected ₹3.72 crore on its seventh day of release, taking the total India net collection to ₹52.01 crore by 8 PM. Even though it is the lowest single-day haul so far, the film has shown a strong foothold after the first week, despite strong competition from a number of releases, like Nani's The Paradise, and Marvel's re-release Avengers Endgame Encore. The film opened at ₹8 crore and on Sunday, minted ₹14.35 crore, which is still its highest single-day haul. On Monday, the film refused to slow down, collecting ₹5.25 crore. Tuesday showed a surprising growth, at ₹6 crore.