Drishyam 3 box office prediction: Ajay Devgn film aims for record-breaking ₹50 crore opening, bigger than Singham Again

The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days before the film hits the screens. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has shown strong momentum in advance sales, crossing the ₹17 crore mark domestically in just 72 hours after bookings opened. According to trade estimates, Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to take an opening above ₹50 crore net.

Drishyam 3 box office prediction : The Hindi Drishyam franchise is set to come to an end with its third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion. It will mark the return of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, and the makers also revealed that the film will be different from Mohanlal ’s Drishyam 3. Hype for the film is high, and if the advance-booking trends are any indication, the film seems on course for a record-breaking start at the box office tomorrow.

Drishyam 3 has sold ₹44.33 crore in advance bookings across 6 show dates, ₹34.10 crore without block seats. Day 1 (Fri 2 Oct) leads with ₹23.69 crore; National Capital Region (NCR) is the top city at ₹5.23 crore. The top state for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Day 1 (Fri 2 Oct) is Maharashtra with ₹7.46 crore (31% of the gross), followed by Delhi at ₹5.23 crore and Gujarat at ₹1.68 Cr.

With this, it has already surpassed the final advance booking figures of Drishyam 2 ( ₹5.09 crore). It is now set to surpass the opening day haul of Singham Again, which collected ₹43.50 crore net in India.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 picks up after the events of Drishyam 2, but introduces a fresh mystery at its centre. This time, Rajveer takes charge of the case and appears determined to expose Vijay’s carefully constructed story.

What follows is another intense cat-and-mouse chase, with Vijay once again trying to stay several steps ahead of the police while protecting his family. However, unlike the previous films, Vijay appears far more vulnerable this time, as the danger seems to be closing in from multiple directions.

Tabu also returns as IGP Meera Deshmukh, whose personal quest for revenge against Vijay and his family continues. Meanwhile, Prakash Raj’s character warns that Vijay should not be taken lightly, suggesting that the battle between Vijay and the investigating officers could be more complicated than it initially appears.