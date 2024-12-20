Singham Again OTT release: Where to watch Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer that minted 300 crore

As we get ready for the weakened, getting in the holiday mood and preparing for Christmas, it is also the time to catch up on OTT releases. From new seasons of your favourite shows to theatrical films getting a digital release, here is something for everyone, especially Singham Again. (Also Read | Girls Will Be Girls review: Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi shine in Shuchi Talati's sensitive coming-of-age drama) Singham Again OTT release: Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer film from his cop universe saw some old characters and new.

Singham Again on OTT

The film is now available on Prime Video on rent for ₹499. It features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Despite some actors having limited screen time, the film's narrative and high-octane action have captivated audiences across the country. Ajay reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair. Arjun's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film.

The film collected ₹297 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.com.

Other OTT releases of the week:

1) Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Netflix has announced the release of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a docu-film that revolves around the life of the hip-hop star and music artist. The film, directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, is set to premiere on December 20. The documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh.

The docu-film will shed light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way. Honey Singh became a household name in India with hits such as Brown Rang, Angrezi Beat and Dope Shope. However, his career took a dramatic turn when he disappeared from the public eye for a couple of years, later revealing he had been battling mental health issues.

2) Girls Will Be Girls

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production debut, directed by Shuchi Talati, is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 18. The film has garnered international acclaim, winning two major awards at the Sundance Film Festival and multiple awards at MAMI recently. Starring Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, Girls Will Be Girls follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The film is streaming on JioCinema from December 20 and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a 2022 fantasy film directed by David Yates. The sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), it is the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series. The film features Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

4) Cubicles 4

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum Cubicles, season four is streaming from December 20 on Sony LIV. It is written by Avinash Singh, Vijay Verma, Adarsh Jaunpuri, Chetan Dange, and Anurag Shukla. The show is produced by Arunabh Kumar. The fourth season stars Abhishek Chauhan, Niketan Sharma, Ayushi Gupta, Ketaki Kulkarni, Nimit Kapoor, Zayn Marie Khan, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, and Khushbu Baid.