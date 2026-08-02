Huma Qureshi slams trolls criticising Kiara Advani for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic's Tabaahi: ‘Sick, disgusting'
Huma Qureshi defended Kiara Advani amid criticism for intimate scenes in Toxic's Tabaahi, suggesting film will prove their critics wrong.
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has faced criticism over her intimate scenes with Yash in the song Tabaahi from Toxic, with some questioning her choices as a married woman and mother. Yash, who is also married, has faced comparatively little backlash for the same scenes. Addressing this, Huma Qureshi said she believes the women associated with the film will have the last laugh after its release, hinting that the movie will silence the criticism.
Huma Qureshi defends Kiara Advani amid criticism
During a chat on Yuvaa's Be A Man, Yaar!, Nikhil Taneja pointed out how Kiara received more criticism for intimate scenes in Tabaahi than Yash despite both of them being married. Reacting to it, Huma said, "It's sick. It's disgusting, absolutely. But I think women in this film, the actresses and the directors will have the last laugh. There's no point in trying to defend something at all because you can't change people's mindset with words. I would just let the film do the talking."
Saqib also added, "kaun hai yeh log? (who are these people?) I think the world is a very kind place, but the internet is not."
Ever since Tabaahi, the first song from Yash-starrer Toxic, was released, Kiara Advani has found herself at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism and unsavoury comments over her intimate and sensual scenes in the music video. The backlash, however, soon went beyond the actor herself, with trolls also targeting her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, by leaving similar comments on his Instagram posts. What began as criticism of Kiara’s on-screen choices gradually turned into commentary on her marriage and her equation with Sidharth.
Earlier, British actor Benedict Garrett, who stars in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, also defended Kiara and said, "You see, Yash, he’s also married, he also has children. So why is only the woman getting the abuse, while the man apparently gets the applause? Listen, here’s the reality check. They are actors. Their job is to act, to portray characters, to make you believe that they are in love, even when they’re not. Their job is to tell stories that reflect the human experience." He also captioned the post, "The backlash over the Tabahi music video says far more about society than it does about either actor."
About Toxic
Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is an action saga that marks Yash’s return to the big screen for the first time since the KGF films. The film stars Yash alongside five female leads: Kiara, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Being marketed as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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