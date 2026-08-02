Sooraj Pancholi reacts to scrutiny despite Jiah Khan case acquittal: ‘Protected her privacy despite everything’

Sooraj Pancholi went through one of the most difficult phases of his life during the trial in Jiah Khan’s suicide case. The actor was, however, acquitted by the special CBI court after being found not guilty. Despite receiving a clean chit from the court, many on social media continue to question his innocence. In a recent Instagram post, the Hero actor responded to such trolls and slammed those who continue to doubt him despite the verdict. Sooraj Pancholi expressed frustration over scrutiny despite getting acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case. (PTI)

'Was only 20 years old when this incident happened' He wrote, "To ALL the Media pages out there! Please explain what you believe remains “unanswered,” and kindly make sure your facts are accurate. I went through a 14-year court trial. The case was decided on the basis of facts, evidence and the law. I was acquitted, and there are no “unanswered questions” from the legal proceedings. All the court records and trial proceedings are publicly available for anyone who genuinely wants to understand the facts before forming an opinion."

'People still choose to judge me and hold me guilty' He added, "I was only 20 years old when this unfortunate incident happened. I had known her for barely four months, and I had no idea what she may have been going through internally. At that age, I was too young to understand that someone could be carrying so much. What followed changed my life forever. I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence. Those were the years when I should have been building my life. Instead, I lived under the weight of a trial that consumed my twenties and a large part of my thirties. Only I know what I carried in my mind and in my heart every single day. The court of law was the only place where I could prove my innocence. I put my faith in the judicial process, and after 14 years, I was acquitted."

Calling out those who continue to question his innocence, he wrote, "If, even after that, people still choose to judge me and hold me guilty, I honestly don’t know what more I can do. Just because I have chosen to remain silent all these years doesn’t give anyone the right to write whatever they want."