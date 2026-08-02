Anupama Parameswaran addresses cryptic post amid breakup rumours with Dhruv Vikram:'What do you know about my life?'

Rumours of a breakup between actor Anupama Parameswaran and her rumoured boyfriend and Bison Kaalamaadan co-star Dhruv Vikram have been doing the rounds after her recent Instagram post. However, speaking at the teaser launch of her upcoming film Crazy Kalyanam, Anupama firmly dismissed all such speculation. Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran fanned the flames about them dating at an award show.

What did Anupama say? Anupama, who hadn't posted anything on Instagram since February, recently shared a video of herself and spoke about self-healing and prioritising herself in a heartfelt post. The upload sparked rumours that she had parted ways with Dhruv Vikram. However, according to a Cinema Express report, when asked about the speculation at the recent event, Anupama dismissed all such claims.

She said, “It’s my social media account. I decide what to post. I was not venting out. I was just talking about the transition of a woman. And I feel proud that I did that.” She further clarified that the post was not directed at anyone. She said, “What do you know about me? What do you know about my life? So, it’s okay. It is our Instagram, and we post whatever we like.”

What did Anupama post? Anupama recently shared a video of herself enjoying nature and spending time at the beach. She captioned the post, "Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace. ✂️🤍And today, peace found me. From today, I choose my voice. I choose my life.No more permissions.No more fear. Just me, finding my way back to myself and falling in love with the life I almost forgot was mine. And there’s something I’ve wanted to say for a very long time…Something I wasn’t allowed to say for far too long. I love you all. ❤️"

She added, "Thank you for standing by me, believing in me, and filling my life with so much love. If I haven’t said it enough before, please know that I have always felt it. Every message, every prayer, every ounce of kindness reached me when I needed it the most. Thank you, Universe, for leading me back to myself. Here’s to healing. Here’s to freedom. Here’s to choosing myself. And here’s to a life that is finally, completely, unapologetically my own. 🤍✨"