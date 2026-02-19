Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran spark dating rumours with cute selfie; here's why fans are convinced
Actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran were recently spotted together at awards shows, and fans are convinced that they're more than just co-stars.
Even before Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran worked together in Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan, there was always talk of the two dating. A shared Spotify list here, an unverified kissing selfie there seemed to only fan the flames. While the two have always stayed mum, fans are now convinced more than ever that the two are dating after spotting them together at award shows.
Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran spark dating rumours
Dhruv, Anupama, and the Bison team recently attended THR India’s The Honours award show in Mumbai. Both took to their Instagram to post pictures and videos from the night, where their team won awards. Dhruv even posted an adorable selfie of them on his Instagram stories that Anupama re-shared with a heart emoji.
Not just that, the duo also caught everybody’s attention at the JFW Awards in Chennai, where they won awards. A video from the event shows Anupama blushing as Dhruv wishes her a happy birthday on stage. Before that, when Anupama was asked who from the film industry she would call at 2 AM, she replied, “I think I’ll call Dhruv.”
Fans convinced Dhruv and Anupama are dating
Looking at pictures and videos of Dhruv and Anupama from these award shows, fans are convinced that the two are dating. “Dhruv and anupama something something,” joked one X (formerly Twitter) user, posting the videos of the duo. “Looks like something something,” commented another fan. “They deserve to be together . . . nice couples !” opined one, and another wrote, “It’s cute pair.”
“Confirm lei (It’s confirmed),” wrote an Instagram user, reacting to the way Dhruv wished Anupama a happy birthday. “we all know, what's going on, isn't it!?” commented one person. A fan even joked, “She heard " I love you Anupama" but he said Happy birthday.” looking at Anupama’s reaction. Numerous others commented with heart and heart-eye emojis while sharing pictures and videos on social media.
Recent work
Anupama had a full slate in 2025, starring in Dragon and Bison Kaalamaadan in Tamil, JSK: Janaki V v/s State of Kerala and The Pet Detective in Malayalam, and Paradha and Kishkindhapuri in Telugu. This year, she starred in the Tamil film Lockdown. After the 2022 film Mahaan, Dhruv starred in Bison Kaalamaadan in 2025, which he considers to be his debut. The only other film he starred in before that was the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, Adithya Varma, in 2019.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
