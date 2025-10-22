Dhruv Vikram admits to getting opportunities as a star kid; says he will ‘do whatever it takes’ for acceptance

Actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran are busy promoting their recent release, Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan, which was released in theatres on October 17. As part of their promotions for the Telugu version, which is set to be released on October 24, they were in Hyderabad. Dhruv, the son of actor Vikram, got candid about being a star kid while detailing the effort he put into playing the role. Dhruv Vikram stated that he worked as hard for Bison as an outsider would to play the role.

Dhruv Vikram on being a star kid

Dhruv admitted at the press conference that, while he has had opportunities as a star kid, he plans to make the most of them. He said, “It’s true that I’m a star kid, and I am able to get opportunities. But, I am willing to do whatever it takes for the people to accept me, to love me, to love my work and for me to find a place in Tamil, Telugu, and Indian cinema. Until then, I think I will continue to work.”

Talking about Bison, he added, “In this movie, Bison specifically, I always thought, in my place, if there was a person who didn’t come from a film background, how much would he do? How much would he work? I would constantly have that in my brain and work for this movie and prepare for this movie. At the same time, had there been a kabaddi player in my situation, who got an opportunity to work with Mari Selvaraj sir, what efforts he would’ve put, I tried to put in my best.”

About Bison Kaalamaadan

Bison is written and directed by Mari and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. Dhruv and Anupama play the leads alongside Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan and Azhagam Perumal.

It is based on the life of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan and tells the story of a man who strives to excel in sport while overcoming caste-based discrimination. This is Dhruv’s fourth film, following the two remakes of Arjun Reddy, titled Adithya Varma (2019) and Varmaa (2020) by Gireeshaaya and Bala, as well as Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan (2022).