Bala on Arjun Reddy remake Varmaa: It was my decision to leave the film

Varmaa, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, was recently in news after the makers decided to completely reshoot the film, unhappy with what National award-winning filmmaker Bala had made.

Now Bala has responded to the controversy. He has revealed that it was his decision to leave the project and has denied allegations made by the producers. Releasing a statement, he said, “I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here.”

Along with the statement, Bala also attached the agreement he had signed with the producers.

Varmaa marks the debut of actor Vikram’s son Dhruv, who will reprise Vijay Devarakonda’s role from the original. Bala, known for helming projects such as Sethu and Pithamagan, was roped in to direct the remake. With the film due for a release in March, its makers on Thursday announced that they have decided to reshoot the entire project due to creative and other differences.

In an official statement, they had said: “E4 Entertainment has engaged B studios to recreate the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy titled as Varmaa, on a first copy basis, on the latter’s insistence. We at E4 Entertainment are not happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences; we have decided not to release this version.

The teaser of Varmaa was released in an event in Chennai last September. The occasion was also used to launch Dhruv. At the event, Dhruv said that he agreed to do the project because Bala was interested to direct. He went on to add that had Bala not come forward to direct the remake, he wouldn’t have done the film.

