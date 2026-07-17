Odyssey cast: Who's the highest paid actor in Nolan's star-studded new movie? Salaries revealed

Director Christopher Nolan is guiding audiences on a grand, myth-like adventure with The Odyssey. Set to hit theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026 via Universal Pictures, the film has drawn massive industry excitement for its staggering scale. (From L) Colombian-US actor John Leguizamo, South African-US actress Charlize Theron, Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'O, British actor Tom Holland, US actor, screenwriter, producer Matt Damon, US actress Anne Hathaway, US actress and singer Zendaya, British film producer Emma Thomas and British-US film director Christopher Nolan pose during a photocall ahead of the premiere of the film 'The Odyssey' at the Grand Rex in Paris on July 8, 2026. (AFP)

Shot in six countries with custom IMAX 70mm cameras, it carries a heavy $250 million production budget. The most interesting part of this gargantuan budget is how Universal assembled a star-studded cast without the entirety of the funds being consumed by massive talent fees.

According to a report by Netflix Junkie, Matt Damon leads the pay pack, but the rest of the cast agreed to significantly reduced base salaries to help make Nolan’s big vision happen.

It is common in Hollywood for top actors to accept lower upfront pay to work with Christopher Nolan. A notable example is Oppenheimer, where stars such as Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. agreed to base salaries around $4 million instead of their usual $10 million-plus fees.

Official salary figures have not been confirmed or independently verified by HT.com.

Matt Damon (Odysseus) Leading the movie, Damon reportedly received the largest upfront salary in the cast, taking home a base pay around $4-5 million. For a leading actor who can typically command up to $25 million per film, this represents a huge upfront pay cut to spearhead Nolan's epic.

Tom Holland (Telemachus) Playing a key role as Odysseus’s son, Holland’s base salary was structured into a lower tier, settling in the $3.5-4 million range. While a significant reduction from his typical Marvel and studio earnings, it aligns with the production's collective salary cap.

Also Read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy

Zendaya (Athena) Bringing her massive star power to the role of the goddess, Zendaya signed on for a flat base salary of $5 million.

Anne Hathaway (Penelope) Reuniting with Nolan after The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, Hathaway’s upfront fee mirrors the top tier of the cast, landing in the $4-5 million range, identical to Damon’s base deal.

Charlize Theron (Calypso) She is estimated to have earned between $5 million and $7 million.

Also Read: The Odyssey first reviews: Nolan's epic debuts to 99% Rotten Tomatoes score, critics call it ‘film of the year’

Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o The film's powerhouse supporting stars signed tightly structured deals to round out the ensemble, with their base pay scales ranging from about $1.5 million to $3.5 million.

By : Tusharika Tripathi