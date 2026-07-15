The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy

The Odyssey
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Samantha Morton, and Lupita N’yongo
Rating: ★★★★★
There are moments in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey where we, the viewers, are confronted with the horrors of the real world - the darkest, most repulsive truths that we want to turn away from. And every time we feel we have the lay of the land and can recognise the monster lurking beneath, the narrative peels back another layer, revealing who the true monsters are. To take a story that has been told and retold countless times over three millennia and give it their own touch is an unenviable task. To do so in a manner that probably even elevates some elements of the original is mind-boggling. But the master filmmaker that Christopher Nolan is, he does it. With elan. The Odyssey is just the latest film that will again spark debate about which is Nolan’s best work. It is a sprawling saga blending modern sensibilities with timeless motifs, aided by unprecedented camera work and an impeccable score. On top of that are the performances from a solid cast, some of whom have given their best work ever here.