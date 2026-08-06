Jason Sanjay gushes about ‘glorified action’ film that isn't dad Vijay's Jana Nayagan: ‘They were loyal to the genre’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay will soon debut in Kollywood as a director with Sigma. Even as the film stands postponed from its intended July 31 release, with his dad’s Jana Nayagan hitting screens on July 23, the debutant has been promoting his upcoming film. In a promotional interview, he even gushed about an action film that isn’t his dad’s. Jason Sanjay will soon debut as a director with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma.

Jason Sanjay gushes about this action film Jason spoke about his favourite commercial entertainer, and none of his dad Vijay’s films, including his recent Jana Nayagan, were picked. Instead, he named Prashanth Neel’s Yash-starrer KGF as his top pick. He even explained what about the film turned him into such a fan.

“Actually, I really liked KGF because of its action. It’s a fictional world set in a historic setting that we were not part of. And it’s glorified action,” he said, adding, “The way it convinces the audience while staying raw is good. So, I’m a huge fan of KGF. I actually like the overall tone of the film. They were loyal to the genre.”

The KGF franchise is one of Kannada cinema and India’s biggest success stories. Released in 2018 and 2022, KGF: Chapters 1 and 2, with Yash and Rukmini Vasanth as the leads, brought a whole new set of audience to Sandalwood. The films were praised for their high-octane action and grand scale. Both films were produced by Hombale Films and gained pan-India fame. The franchise earned over ₹1400 crore worldwide.