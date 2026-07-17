‘I have an actor in me’: Vijay's son Jason Sanjay teases plans after directorial debut Sigma

“I didn’t appear in the promotional song because I wanted to become an actor. Since the song exists outside the narrative of the film, I just did it for fun. The promotional song is meant to introduce the people who are part of the film and give audiences a sense of the film’s theme and style. That’s why I danced in it,” he said, clarifying about appearing in Sigma Style.

In an interview with Ananada Vikatan, Jason said he was only 20 when Premam actor Alphonse approached him for a role, but he turned it down. While he appeared in the promotional video Sigma Style, he has stated that he has no interest in acting at this time. However, his words indicate that he hasn’t shut the door on it completely either.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay ’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to debut as a director with Sigma. In a recent interview, he spoke about being approached by Alphonse Puthren for a role, which he turned down. However, he also teased a future in acting while speaking about his debut film.

Jason also said, “When you're a director, and you explain a scene to actors on set... there's an actor in me too. Right now, more than anything else, I have the huge responsibility of releasing Sigma and making it a success. That’s where my entire focus is. Only after the film releases will I think about whether I want to act or continue directing,” affirming that his focus remains on the release of Sigma right now.

About Sigma and potential clash with Jana Nayagan Sigma is produced by Lyca Productions and stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in lead roles. The film is currently scheduled for release on July 31, though reports state that the heist film might be pushed to August. This is due to the delay of Vijay’s much-delayed Jana Nayagan.

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, was supposed to hit screens for Pongal in January. However, the film was stuck with the CBFC after a complaint was filed by a member of the examining committee.

The film was cleared by the revising committee seven months later after cuts and modifications. It is now scheduled to be released on July 23, and the announcement was made on Wednesday.