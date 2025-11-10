Sigma: Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's debut directorial gets title, lead actor Sundeep Kishan explains the concept

Tamil star Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is debuting in the Tamil film industry as a director. Lyca Production is producing Jason’s debut film, Sigma, which stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film’s title and Sundeep’s first look from it were officially released on Monday. Take a look. Jason Sanjay's debut directorial has been named Sigma and will star Sundeep Kishan.

Jason Sanjay debut film titled Sigma

Lyca took to its social media on Monday and wrote, “Presenting the Title of #JSJ01 - #SIGMA. The quest begins.” The poster shows Sundeep nursing a wound on his hand as he sits on a pile of gold bars and cash.

Sundeep also shared the film’s title and his first look on social media. Explaining the thought behind the title, he wrote, “Jason Sanjay 01 - SIGMA. Need All your love & blessings. When you don’t give up on yourself Ever, Especially in this unfair world, you are a SIGMA. @official_jsj shall take you on a Roller Coster Ride :).”

About Sigma

Sigma is backed by Lyca Productions’ Subaskaran. Shooting for the film spanned over four months in Chennai, Salem, Thalakona, and Thailand, with 95% of the schedule completed. One song is pending shooting. The action-adventure-comedy film will explore a hidden treasure hunt along with a high-stakes heist. Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan play key roles in Sundeep and Jason’s film.

Jason also explained Sigma's concept in a press note and said, “The title and concept capture the fearless, independent spirit of a ‘sigma’, an outlier who follows his own path, undeterred by societal norms.” Thaman S has composed music for the film with cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. The makers are aiming for an early summer release in Tamil and Telugu. Numerous fans left comments under Jason and Sundeep’s posts, wishing them good luck with the film.