Did Ram Charan unfollow Thaman S on social media over Game Changer jibe? Actor's team clarifies

Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was disappointing in more ways than one. Despite the lavish budget, everything from the film’s music by Thaman S to the story was critiqued for being subpar. (Also Read: ₹400 crore budget, ₹75 crore spent on songs, box office haul just ₹131 crore: How Game Changer became 2025's first flop) Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's Game Changer, which Thaman S composed music for.

After the music composer blamed the choreographer and hero for the songs' failure in a recent interview, rumours have been rife that Ram unfollowed Thaman on social media.

Did Ram Charan unfollow Thaman S?

After snippets from Thaman’s interview began doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), one person attached a screenshot and claimed that Ram had unfollowed the music composer since. While some questioned the veracity, others believed that the actor did unfollow him after the interview came out.

However, a source from the actor’s team told Hindustan Times, “It’s not true that Ram Charan unfollowed Thaman S because he never followed him on X or Instagram in the first place. He follows very few people on both platforms, most of whom are his family members. This is nothing but a rumour.”

What did Thaman say about Game Changer?

Once Game Changer’s songs failed to make a mark, Thaman changed his tune. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India this week, Thaman discussed what makes songs go viral when he took a jab at the film.

He said, “I always trust it’s not just about the music director. I can pull off 25 million views, but post that, it has to work on Reels. Anyway, I missed that in Game Changer. The dance master has to take the responsibility, and the hero too. None of the songs had a (good) hook-step. If you do it properly, the cameraman will also capture it properly.”

Ram’s fans were confused and offended by the statement as before the film’s release, Thaman was all praise for the film’s choreography on Indian Idol Telugu season 3. While he criticised the songs Jaragandi and Raa Macha Macha specifically in the interview, he had said on the show last year, “I’ve seen the visuals of the songs, and it’s looking so good. We didn’t release the hook step yet, Prabhu Deva master choreographed the song and it’s such a lovely vibe.”