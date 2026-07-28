Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol will do anything to protect Shabana Azmi in film on Hindu-Muslim ties. Watch

The trailer begins with the good news of India getting its independence after years of struggle. Sunny Deol is then shocked to see how lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. He and his family, including wife Preity Zinta and son Karan Deol shift to Pakistan where they are alloted a new house. Ali Fazal welcomes them. But to their surprise, they find that an old Hindu woman ( Shabana Azmi ) is living there upstairs, and refuses to leave the house. She even performs puja in a small temple in her room, which angers many in the community.

The official trailer of Sunny Deol 's highly anticipated Batwara 1947 is here. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film tells the tale of a Muslim family in Lahore who come face-to-face with a Hindu woman refusing to leave her ancestral home.

Sunny gives a rousing speech As tension arises with many forcing her to get out of the home, Sunny becomes a shield to keep her safe and protect his own family. When he is told why he is so desperate to save a Hindu woman, Sunny fires back: “Hindu aurat? Woh Maa hai Maa! Maa ko Hindu-Muslim mein naa baatiye. Maa apne aap mein ek mazhab hai. Har insaan ka pehla mazhab Maa hai. Har insaan ke mooh se nikla pehla labz Maa hai (Hindu woman? She is a mother. Do not label her with Hindu- Muslim. Our first religion is mother! The first word that we speak is mother).”

Batwara 1947 marks Preity's return to acting after over half a decade. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. Sunny took to his Instagram Stories to confirm the same on Monday.

He wrote, “We're delighted that Batwara 1947 has been cleared by the CBFC without a single cut and awarded an A certificate. A film about humanity and love. Watch it in theatres from this Partition Day, 14th August.” Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of 90's hit actor-director combo-- Sunny Deol and Raj Kumar Santoshi. The pair has given iconic hits like Ghatak, Ghayal and Damini and Sunny believes the audience have been waiting for them to collaborate again.

Batwara 1947 releases in theatres on August 14.