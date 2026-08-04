Desi Bling's Satish Sanpal and Tabinda's assets frozen by UAE agency amid money laundering probe: Report

When Desi Bling premiered on Netflix, the one couple that stood out and came to define the show's blend of cringe-worthy moments and extravagant luxury was Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal. Who can forget Tabinda proudly declaring, “I already own 40 kg of gold. Satish loves buying gold. Every Dhanteras, he gives me around 3 kg of gold,” on the show? However, recent report in NDTV suggests that all may not be well in their luxurious paradise, as the UAE's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the country's anti-money laundering agency, has reportedly ordered a temporary freeze on their assets. Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal recently appeared on reality show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling.

Satish Sanpal's assets frozen On July 13, the UAE's Financial Intelligence Unit ordered a temporary freeze on the assets of Satish Sanpal, his wife Tabinda, and companies linked to the couple. The order directed banks, financial institutions and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) across the UAE to freeze the couple's financial accounts and digital wallets. A source told the publication that the order is in place for 30 days, after which the FIU can seek an extension if required.

The notice accessed by the website states, “Pursuant to Paragraph (2) of Article (5) of Decretal Federal Law No. (10) of 2025 On Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Proliferation you are requested immediately to freeze any funds or accounts or deposits or investments and deny access to the safe deposit boxes, and stop any financial transfers or withdrawals and inform us of any credit facilities, belonging to the below mentioned names.”

The notice also asked Satish to submit documents establishing the legitimacy of the transactions and the lawful source of the funds.