40kg gold, Burj Khalifa home, party yacht: Inside life of Desi Bling’s school dropout-turned-billionaire Satish Sanpal

Considering everything happening in the country right now — the PM asking people to avoid buying gold, citizens being told to brace themselves like during Covid, the stock market falling, and the rupee weakening — Desi Bling, the Indian version of Dubai Bling (though still set in Dubai), arrives on Netflix almost like irony served piping hot on a silver… no, a gold platter. Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal star in Desi Bling.

The show follows the lives of Indians who arrived in Dubai with almost nothing in their pockets, only to eventually build staggering wealth for themselves as they rose alongside the city’s towering skyscrapers. At the centre of it all is billionaire couple Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal. On the show, Satish proudly reveals that he arrived in Dubai from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, with “just” one million dirham — roughly ₹2.6 crore — before finding massive success in the gold business. “I am the billionaire in Dubai,” he declares boastfully.

Now that Satish is living at the very top — quite literally inside the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa — he has decided to put his ultra-luxurious lifestyle on display through Desi Bling: a glittering view from the top, if you may. Let’s find out more.

Gold, gold and more gold From the very first episode, Satish makes his priorities crystal clear — for him, money comes first, followed by his toddler daughter Isabella, and then his wife Tabinda Sanpal, fondly called Binda. Binda may not say it outright, but the way she passionately talks about the amount of gold she owns suggests her priorities may not be very different either.

While hosting TV couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Binda proudly boasts that she has already accumulated 40 kg of gold. “Can you believe it? Satish buys me 3 kg gold every year,” she says. What follows is a visual straight out of a luxury jewellery showroom — mannequins decked in heavy gold jewellery and extravagant accessories. Except, this isn’t a gold shop, but Binda’s personal locker room.

Gold cutlery, gold dress and a pink Rolls-Royce The gold obsession doesn’t stop there. The couple also reveal that they bought gold cutlery for their daughter Isabella, who was born nine years after their marriage. And like any “normal” billionaire parents, they seem determined to surround her with luxury from day one.

On Isabella’s first birthday, Satish and Tabinda Sanpal had a dress and jacket made entirely out of 24-carat gold for her. As if that wasn’t extravagant enough, the couple also ordered a customised pink Rolls-Royce for their daughter, reportedly priced anywhere between ₹6.55 crore and ₹18.34 crore.